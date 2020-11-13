Age 66, of Owosso passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Visitation for friends and family will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home and Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Margo was born May 18, 1954, in Owosso, the daughter of Merle and Margaret (Schlaack) Collard.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1972. Margo was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church where she was active with the sewing club and could often be found volunteering at Salem Lutheran School with fundraisers to renovating rooms or anything in between.
She will be remembered by her loved ones for her random acts of kindness to all; family, friends and anyone in need of cheering up. She loved working in the crafting world at JoAnn Fabrics and more recently made many friends at Springrove Variety downtown. Her favorite pastime, by far, was spending time with her five grandchildren. They were her whole world and she was theirs.
Margo is survived by her daughters Marli (Brian) Oliver and Chrissy (Tim) Norder; grandchildren Maggie, Sam, Oliver, Amos, Simon and Renata Norder; siblings Bonny Rogers, Dave (Debbie) Collard, Bob (Lorraine) Collard, Greg (Donna) Collard and Becky (Wayne) Maybaugh; sisters-in-law Joyce and Marcia Collard; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Bill and Tom Collard.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran School.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
