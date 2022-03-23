Evelyn Dorothy Voorhies

Age 94, of Bancroft, formerly of Fenton, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery, 2020 E. Hill Road in Grand Blanc.
Evelyn was born Aug. 3, 1927, in Livingston County, the daughter of Gottleib F. and Charlotte (Zanser) Glutsh. She loved her family, card games and the Easter holiday.
Evelyn is survived by nephew Roger Voorhies of Bancroft and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard; daughter Rosanna; son Ricky Lee; and special niece Wanda Voorhies. Arrangements are being handled by Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Road in Fenton. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
