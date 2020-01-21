Age 98, of Owosso, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Masonic Pathways of Alma.
Funeral services will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Kathryn was born Jan. 20, 1921, in Oakley, the daughter of Micheale and Mille (Petkovich) Kovich.
She grew up on Reuss Road in a log house built by her father and graduated from Carmody High School. Kay married Guy Stinson at Pilgrim Holiness Church Oct. 21, 1939, and became a farmer’s wife for 22 years. Together they raised three children: Sandra, Paul and Max.
Kay was a very generous person, loving mother and grandmother. She loved to play cards, bowl, snowmobile, attend football games and wrestling matches. Kay enjoyed gardening, canning and always made room for another person at the table. She looked forward to many trips and traveling and winters spent in Florida with her late husband Guy. Kay was also a 50-year member of Eastern Star of Elsie Chapter.
Kay was certified in nursing care and worked at Pleasant View in Corunna for eight years, as well as providing private care.
She is survived by her children Sandra (James) Miner and Max (Brenda) Stinson; daughter-in-law Patty Stinson; grandchildren Jan Miner, Rebecca Miner Robert Stinson, Jenney Gabriel, Candy Sherwood and Matthew Stinson; many great-grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Guy, son Paul Stinson, one sister, nine brothers and special friend Frank Pirochta.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Oakley Community Church.
