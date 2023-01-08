Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
She was born July 15, 1933, to Claude I. and Charlotte A. (Halliday) Brock at her maternal grandmother’s home in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. She was raised on a farm in Columbiaville and then Corunna.
Upon graduation from Owosso High School, she joined the US Air Force and was stationed in Houston Texas, where she trained in photography. There she met her husband, William E. Pulley, also serving in the Air Force. They were married in Texas, and following their honorable discharge, moved back to Corunna, Michigan, and later, to Owosso.
Ruth was an avid reader and tenacious learner. In her 50s, when her children were nearly grown, she earned a bachelor of arts degree in English education and psychology from Michigan State University, followed by a master’s degree in clinical psychology. She then worked for 15 years at Baker College/University as an academic counselor and instructor of English, psychology, and women’s studies.
Ruth loved to create and dabbled in various fine arts and numerous crafts. She had a kind heart and was a supporter of many environmental and humanitarian organizations.
Ruth was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Owosso, where she enjoyed facilitating adult classes, participating in church leadership and singing in the choir. She also enjoyed participating in the local baby pantry hosted at the church and doing volunteer work with the Red Cross.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband William Pulley, Sr.; brothers Gordon and Fred Brock; sisters-in-law Barbara Brock, Yvonne (Marvin) Weber, Mary Pulley, Janice (Robert) Masterson and Josephine Brock; and brothers-in-law Steven Lisk, James Saylor and Eugene Pulley.
She is survived by her daugh-
ters Pamela Pulley, Cheryl (Da-
vid) Napier, Loretta (Edward) Peters and Anne (Melton) Powell; son William Pulley, Jr.; sisters Mildred Saylor and Mary Lisk; sister-in-law Judy Alvery; brothers-in-law Marvin Weber and Robert (Matt) Masterson; granddaughter Mariah Powell; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will take place at noon Saturday, Jan. 14, at First Baptist Church, 114 W. Mason St., Owosso. The interment of ashes will take place at Great Lakes National Military Cemetery in Holly, at a future date.
Gifts of remembrance may be made to the Red Cross, First Baptist Church Memorial Fund or a charity of your choice. Arrangements made by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
