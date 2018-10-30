Age 88, of Laingsburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan.
Maxine was born in Perry June 29, 1930, the daughter of James D. and Laura A. (Hempsted) Bridger. She graduated from Perry High School in 1948.
On May 19, 1951, she married Keith V. Townsend in Williamston.
Maxine was a homemaker, previously worked for Household Finance and was past owner with her husband of D & T Market in Laingsburg. She enjoyed camping with her family, gardening and crossword puzzles.
She was a volunteer at Sparrow hospital for 11 years and a member of the First Congregational Church of Laingsburg.
Maxine is survived by her husband of 67 years, Keith; daughters Sandra (Arden) DeZess and Joyce (Doug) Dorn; grandchildren Michael, Mathew, Mitchell, Jessica, Justine, Jaclyne, Joshua and Kylie; and great-grandchildren Emma, Evan, Benjamin, Solomon, Henry and Noah.
She was predeceased by her daughter Connie Milbourne; and sisters Dorothy, Marian and Patricia.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Laingsburg First Congregational Church with the Rev. Scott Statson officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.