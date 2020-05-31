Thomas Richard Elliott

Age 70, formerly of Corunna, passed away in late April at his home in Palm Springs, California, in the company of his beloved dog Emma.
Tom was born in Owosso Sept. 5, 1949, the son of Richard (Doc) and Judy Elliott and Jane (Lewis) and Robert Storrer.
Tom was a 1967 graduate of Corunna High School and attended Michigan State University, where he obtained his bachelor of arts degree in music theory and composition and his master’s degree in musicology.
Music was Tom’s greatest love and he was a member of The Alliance of Michigan State University Composers, the MSU Alumni Concert Band and the Lansing Concert Band.
In addition to Corunna, Tom lived in Lansing, New York City, Chicago, San Francisco and Palm Springs, and worked in arts administration, restaurant management and sales.
He was a volunteer with the Joffrey Ballet, a co-founder of the Ballet Orchestra of New York, and a member of the Oratorio Society of New York, the New York Choral Society, and the Mendelssohn Glee Club.
Tom ran for the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners in 2012 and 2014, District 3, during his most recent residence in Corunna and was an active member of the Shiawassee County Democratic Party and the First Congregational Church.
Tom is survived by his stepmother Judith (Reeves) Elliott of Owosso; siblings Laurie (Darel) Ford of North Port, Florida; Joel (Karen) Elliott of Ann Arbor; Richard (Rich) Elliott of Redford; Colleen Elliott of Canton; niece Cynthia (Greg) Albaugh of Commerce Township; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, mother, stepfather and niece Nicole.
The family will have a graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.