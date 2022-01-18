Age 81, of Bancroft, passed away Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, at the Durand Senior Care Facility.
He was born March 2, 1940, in Owosso, the son of Guy and Ruth (Mortimer) Barnum. He graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1958.
Larry grew up on a farm near Vernon, owned Downtown Texaco in Owosso, Larry’s Gulf in Bancroft and went on to work at Michigan State University until his retirement in 2003.
In 1979, he married Sue Janet Their. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at his boat in Manistee, fixing and building things, and helping friends and family.
Larry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sue; children Robin Nelson of St. Joseph, Brian (Tammy) Barnum of Bancroft and Peter (Shana) Barnum of Mason; grandchildren Michelle, Katie, Nick, Jamie, Brian, Rachel, Emma, William, Sophia and Amelia; siblings Darlene (Ray) Cole, Edwin (Ruth) Barnum, Tammy (Karl) Robbins, Terry Barnum, Gaylene Barnum and Edwina (Charlie) Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Larry’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
To sign online guestbook, visit cremationsocietymidmi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.