Age 88, of Durand, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Lodges of Durand.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral from noon to time of the service Saturday.
Lorraine was born July 23, 1931, in Hubbard Lake; the daughter of Adolph and Frieda (Minke) Kautz.
She graduated from Hubbard Lake High School.
She married Charles Benjamin Johnson in Flint April 21, 1951; he predeceased her Oct. 27, 2019.
Lorraine worked at A.C. in Flint before becoming a full-time homemaker and mother. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Durand.
Lorraine is survived by her children Debra (Tom) Yankee, Sharon Mundy, Kurt Johnson and Marc Johnson; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters Ruth (Ralph) Boboltz and Shirley (Bob) Mackie; brother Harry Kautz; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents, one sister, four brothers and special daughter-in-law Charlotte.
The family expresses a special thank you to the staff of the Lodges of Durand for their loving care for both Mom and Dad.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
