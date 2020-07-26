Ione M. Rasmussen

Age 93, of Owosso, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hospice House of Shiawassee. Ione was born on May 21, 1927, in Middlebury Township, the daughter of Floyd and Edna (Binger) Christmas. She graduated from Ovid High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University. She was married to Ernest Rasmussen and he died in 1958. Ione was office manager at Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility for over 30 years, was a homemaker, Sunday School teacher and loved to read watch and feed the birds, and be involved with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren,
Surviving Ione are her children, Gayla (Louis) Vassilakos of Mackinaw City and Randy (Marilyn) Rasmussen of Owosso; grandchildren Leah (Jerry) Williams, Malia (Eric) Hunalt, Tia (Joe) Filippelli, Trevor (Chelsea) Rasumssen and Nicholas Rasmussen; and great-grandchildren are Lorelai Williams,
Harlowe Williams, Ashlynn Rasmussen and Mila and Nikolas Filippelli.
She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas, aunt Dorothy Binger and uncle Lawrence Binger.
Private graveside services will be held.
Memorial donations may be given to Hospice House of Shiawassee, 2005 Copas Road, Owosso, MI 48867.
Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.