Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Sparrow Health System.
A celebration of Lee’s life, with Military Honors, will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the American Legion Post 57, with the Honorable Matthew J. Stewart officiating.
Lee was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Moko, Arkansas, the son of Carnie and Martha “Rosie” (Cawvey) Hammond.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. During his 22 years, he served combat tours in both Vietnam and Desert Storm. Lee retired from the 144th Military Police.
Lee entertained his family and friends with his acoustic guitar. He loved to fly and was excellent with flight simulators. His lawn was his pride and joy.
He married Barbara Brewer at the Owosso Armory on Dec. 9, 1990.
Lee is survived by his wife Barbara; children Sean Lee Hammond, Nicole (Honorable Matthew J.) Stewart; stepchildren Tracy Nelson, Michelle (Ben) Quake, Michael (Michelle) Wyon and Tim (Stacy) Lake; many grandchildren; brother Carnie D. “Darr” (Sharon) Hammond; half-sister Jaquita Guffey; and his best friend Roger (Joanne) Jeter.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother William “Bill” Hammond.
Memorial contributions are suggested and encouraged in support of the United States military.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
