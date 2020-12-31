Age 77, of Lansing, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Aug. 18, 1943, in Bridgeport, Conneticut. He served in the U.S. Marines and was a retired lieutenant with the Miami-Dade County Fire Department.
Survivors include daughter Giana Williams and her husband Joe of Dallas, Georgia; daughter Wendi Kribs and husband Scott of Laingsburg; and grandchildren Makayla, Emma and Owen Kribs.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
To sign the online guestbook, visit cremationsocietymidmi.com.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Mid-Michigan, (989) 892-1772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.