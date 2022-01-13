Age 58, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the First Church of God, with the Rev. April Crump officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service Saturday at the church.
Mark was born Sept. 16, 1963, in Owosso, the son of Donald and Marie (Peters) Davis.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1982, and was an active member of Mid-Michigan Trail Runner/Green’s Buggy’s.
Mark was an avid bow hunter and enjoyed deer camp with his nephews — Rob, Frank and great-nephew Grant. He enjoyed camping with his wife and grandkids. His first love was racing his buggy and grass drags on snowmobiles with his friends. His dad was his inspiration and motivator for the racing fever and taught him the tricks to making anything with a motor go faster. Mark loved watching NASCAR and had many daddy/daughter dates with Mallory at Owosso Speedway. He liked to go sneak off with daughter Megan to get ice cream. Mark also loved RC cars and got his son Matt hooked.
He married Patricia Heier in Corunna Sept. 9, 2005.
Mark was owner and operator of Davis Lawn Maintenance for 20 years. His beautiful lawns reflected the pride he took in his work, and all his customers loved him.
Mark is survived by his wife Tricia; children Mallory (Matthew) Mead, Matthew (Miranda) Flagg and Megan Flagg; grandchildren Autumn, Sophia, Conner, Liam, Bryce and Aria; sisters Valeria (Ross) Stanley, Julie (Mike) Nixon and Lori Davis-Ryan; nephews and nieces Rob (Kim) Sprague, Frank (Magon) Sprague, Kristel Anderson, Whitney (Crystal) Ryan and Gabie Reynolds; great-nephews and nieces Mariah Sprague, Amaya Brown, Grant Sprague, and Reeyce and Brock Sprague; best friend Mike Banister; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, father-in-law Robert Heier and nephew Matthew Anderson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Church of God.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
