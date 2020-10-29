Age 90, of Lake City, Florida, passed into her restful sleep at home surrounded by her loving family Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at sunset.
She was born in Owosso, to Harold and Gertrude Smith Little.
Beth grew up in Owosso and graduated from Adelphian Academy in Holly. She attended university in Washington, D.C., and returned home the following year. In her early years, Mrs. Chrest worked as a nurse at Memorial Hospital. In 1968 she and her husband Robert, started “Chrest and Sons Plumbing Supplies” a successful business they operated until 1992 when they retired and moved to Florida.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church where, for many years, she led the children in learning about the life of Jesus. Beth had an appreciation of music and shared messages of the love of Christ in song with her beautiful voice, a gift given to her by the master. She was a faithful servant of her Lord and eagerly awoke every morning to study and commune with him. His love and the promise of the resurrection gave her great comfort.
Beth’s husband, Robert, was her helpmate and life companion on earth. They walked the same path led by Christ, and looked forward with anticipation to the day they would wake together from their slumber to the loving face of Jesus.
Her children were her treasures on earth and she was a mother who led by example. She taught her children the value of hard work, the rewards of helping others, the value of honesty and most important, the path of the Christian life. Her loving family will greatly miss and grieve her companionship on earth.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 64 years, Robert F. Chrest, and brother Maynard Little.
Survivors also include her children, whom she cherished, Robert H. Chrest (Linda) of Owosso, Valarie Urban (Ted) of Jacksonville, Florida, and LaVonna Polmerski (Jerzy) of Lake City, Florida.
Her pride and joy, also surviving are grandchildren Staci Beth Hall, Jerzy Polmerski II (Adrienne) and Stesha Urban; also her special great-granddaughter Tatum Beth Hall.
Graveside services will take place Monday, Nov. 2, at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon with the Rev. Monte Landis officiating.
Restful Sleep
Lie in restful sleep dear Mother,
Your work on earth is finally complete.
All the weary days are over,
Now you may rest your tired feet.
For soon you will awaken
And on that day, we all shall meet
Your family reunited
The final death, we all did cheat.
Lie in restful sleep dear Mother,
Next to your loving husband, slumber on …
For on that great new morning
When you see Jesus at the dawn,
We shall all rise together
Hand in hand we will stand,
Looking into the loving eyes of Jesus,
All resurrected, as was the plan.
LaVonna Beth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.