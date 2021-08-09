Velma Lea Contos

Age 87, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Lisa Lahring officiating. Burial will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Velma was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Fort Collins, Colorado, the daughter of Marshall and Margaret (Jacobson) Johnson.
She graduated from North High School in Denver, Colorado.
Velma married John Contos on March 2, 1986. After traveling the world, they moved to Corunna, where they enjoyed their retirement until John predeceased her in 2015.
They attended the Corunna Methodist Church.
Velma is survived by her children Steve (Patty) Baker, Nancy (Jeff) Linder, Nick (Penny) Contos, Diane (Michael) Alexanian and Bill (Lori) Contos; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Ray (Roberta) Johnson; sister-in-law Virginia Johnson; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband John; daughter Crystal Weber; parents Marshall and Margaret; and brother William Johnson
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
