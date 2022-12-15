Patricia Eileen (Lear) Gorton

Age 84, of Grand Blanc, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 2415 Bagley Street, the Rev. Thomas Firestone officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Swartz Funeral Home & Cremation Center 1225 West Hill Road, Flint. A special service will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Burial in Sunset Hills Cemetery.
Patricia was born on March 30, 1938 to Floyd “Bill” Lear and Loretta (Mooney) Lear in Alma. She graduated from Owosso High School in 1956 where she was a cheerleader and senior class officer. She attended Michigan State University in East Lansing.
She married Raymond Gorton on June 29, 1957 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. Patricia and Raymond settled in Flint and raised their family of seven children where they were members of St. John Vianney Catholic Church for over 60 years. Pat belonged to the Queen of Angels Guild where she made life-long friends.
Patricia’s life encompassed her faith, devotion to her family and dear friends of many persuasions. She learned to love the diversity of life with many wonderful people, especially “Friends of Bill W.” where she was grateful for her 44 years of sobriety.
Her interests included home decorating, antiques and calligraphy. Pat was a reader, rockhound, space geek, stargazer (known as the Moon Lady), amateur genealogist, sports fan and lover of music. She was a Pure Michigan Girl who loved to visit Lake Michigan shorelines climbing the dunes, sunning on the beach and swimming in the lake. Pat’s view of the world and life was through the vision of the artist, a gift from her mother.
Patricia was the loving mother of Gregory Gorton of Grand Blanc, Jill Michelle of Grand Blanc, Jacqueline (Christopher) Maroun of Lake Forest, California, Jennifer (Scott) Martin of Harbor Springs, Johanna (Michael) Rose of Pinckney, Matthew Gorton (Ben) of Columbus, Ohio and Mark T. (Julie) Gorton of Grand Blanc; beloved “Nano” to Dominic Gorton, Brianna Thompson, Christopher and Gabriel Scieszka, Natalie Lange, Nicolas and Jonathan Maroun, Joelle Robbins and Jessica Rose, Luke, Jack, and Andrew Gorton; great-grandchildren Camille, Sophie Rae, Ava Grace, Rowan, Stella Rose, Bohdi and Forest Scieszka; and dearest brother James (and Kathleen) Lear of Saginaw.
Patricia was preceded in death by her lifelong sweetheart and devoted husband of 59 years Raymond Gorton; parents Floyd and Loretta Lear; and infant granddaughter Jeana Marie.
Patricia is truly missed and will be always in our hearts. May the angels lead her to paradise. Your condolences may be shared with the family at Swartz Funeral Home. swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
Friends and family who wish to honor her memory may choose to send a gift to St. John Vianney Catholic Church or to the St. Francis Retreat Center in Dewitt, Michigan (Women for Freedom 12 Step Retreat).
