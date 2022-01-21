Age 74, of Elsie, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at noon Saturday, Jan. 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at Fairfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday, Jan. 22, at the funeral home. Military honors will follow after the service.
Robert was born June 13, 1947, in Detroit, the son of Blanche Krueger.
He graduated from Merrill High School with the class of 1966. Robert went on to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the VFW in Ovid. Most of all, Robert loved spending time with his family.
He married Kaela Rae (Sloat) Krueger at the Carland United Methodist Church Sept. 3, 1971.
Robert worked at General Motors in production for 34 years.
Robert is survived by his children Paula Krueger, Bryce Krueger, Alyssa (Nicholas) Passmore and Ashleigh (Mark) Chojnowski; and grandchildren Lyndon Krueger-Boyd, Amara Passmore, Carter Passmore and Grant Chojnowski.
He was predeceased by his mother Blanche Krueger, and wife Kaela Rae (Sloat) Krueger.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Carland United Methodist Church or The Boy Scouts of America.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
