Deborah Louise Wright

Age 70, of St. Louis, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 13, 1950 in Owosso, the daughter of David and Helen (Slusser) Delisle. She enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing and doing crafts, especially diamond painting. Deborah especially loved time spent with her family.
Deborah is survived by her children Julie Mayotte, John (Cathy) Wright, Stacey (Scott) Goodrich, Jenny (Jason) Upshaw and Todd Wright; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister Brenda Ebe-Bowers; brother Dave Delisle; her beloved canine Chloe; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her dog Daisy; and two great-granddaughters.
Memorial services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the New Haven Township Hall, 2705 Easton Road in Owosso.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma. To view Deborah’s obituary online or to leave condolences for the family, please visit luxfuneralhomes.com.
