Freda J. Vanfleteren

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
There will be a graveside service held at a later date.
Freda was born June 8, 1935, in Brighton, the daughter of Frank and Wilma (Huff) Reid.
She graduated from Milford High School and attended Central Michigan University and Hurley School of Nursing.
Freda was an active member at Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and being a part of Owosso Community Choir. She was known for her knitting and sewing skills. Freda loved all of her grandchildren; she made sure to attend all sporting events, band concerts and recitals. She was their number one fan. Freda was a natural-born caregiver; she managed to raise four wonderful children while working as a registered nurse at various facilities.
Freda is survived by children Paul (Shawn)VanFleteren, Kathy (Mark) Bender, Mike (Heather) VanFleteren and Ann (Jeff) Dembicky; grandchildren Jacob and Aaron Bender, Nicole (Jerry) Mahar, Jaron VanFleteren, Danielle VanFletern, Devon (Devin) VanFleteren, Dakota VanFleteren and Sawyer, James and Jordon Dembicky; great-grandchildren Cora and Tucker; along with several other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her father and mother.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
