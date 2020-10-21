Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
His family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel. Funeral services and burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso will be private.
Richard was born July 6, 1946, in Owosso, to Kenneth R. and Virginia (Norris) Crutts. On Sept. 26, 1992, he married the love of his life, Claire E. Owens, in Owosso. Richard graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1965. He also attended Lansing Community College to study management and supervision.
Richard managed Burger Ranch and Big Boy in Owosso in the 1960s and ’70s. He owned Steamex Carpet Rentals and worked at Johnson Controls battery plant for 17 years. Richard sold cars for Slingerland Chrysler-Dodge and Young Chevrolet-Cadillac. After he retired, he went to work for Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, where he was still employed when he passed. He always said this was the best job he ever had and loved all the people he worked with; they treat their employees like family.
Richard also owned and managed Virginia Manor Apartments in Owosso. Richard was a member of the Owosso Area Jaycees, Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club (morning club), and he served on the Owosso City Council from 1996-2001. He was also active with the Curwood Festival and River Days.
Richard loved working with all of his friends and working on different projects that needed to be done. He loved to go camping and attending family events, which were very important to him. He loved classic cars and attending car shows to show off his classic vehicles.
Richard loved to try new adventures; and building homes and garages, and making furniture, which was a passion of his. Richard always said “a person can always do something new if they want to. Just try it and don’t think you can’t.” In 2003, he developed the property he owned at the end of Lynn Street into six lots, which became known as the Crutts subdivision. In 2005, Richard built a home for himself and Claire on one of the lots. Richard did a lot of the work himself, making a lot of custom woodwork pieces.
Richard is survived by his wife Claire; sons Richard Jr., Robert and Kevin (Melissa) Piggott; daughter Julie (Jesse) Ross; grandchildren Brandon, Trevor, Larissa, Ken, Tad, Chaz, Reese and Maci; and great-grandchildren Callie and Carli.
He was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother Ralph, who was killed in Vietnam, and older brother Derrick.
In lieu of flowers due to allergies, memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Cancer Center in Richard’s name.
Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
