Robert Lee Winkler

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Rain likely. Thunder possible. High around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low near 50F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.