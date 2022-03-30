Robert Lee Winkler

Age 67, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his residence.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. today, March 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Robert was the son of James and Lois (Muzzy) Winkler, born in Owosso on April 28, 1954.
After high school, Robert graduated from Michigan State University and Cooley Law School in Lansing, earning his juris doctorate.
He was a member of the State Bar of Michigan and the Shiawassee County Bar Association.
Robert married Cecelia Ann Henry at St. Paul Catholic Church on Aug. 20, 1977; she preceded him in death on Jan. 17, 2018. He was a loving husband and father. He was also a substitute teacher for 10 years following his retirement from his law practice.
Robert is survived by his daughters Caitlin Winkler and Sarah Winkler; siblings Susan (Rich) Roberts, Greg (Annette) Winkler and Melissa (Steven) Witt; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and his wife “Cece.”
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or any outdoor conservation organization of your choice.
