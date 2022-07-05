Richard L. Conrad

Age 89 of Durand, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. Deacon Wayne Corrion will be officiating. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 PM and one hour prior to the service.
Richard Lee Conrad was born July 28, 1932 in Durand, a son of O.B. and Dorothy (Sexton) Conrad. He graduated from Durand High School in 1952. Richard served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On July 28, 1956 he married Josephine Vencil. Richard was a life member of the Durand V.F.W. 2272, AMVETS 2273, American Legion 157 and the Shiawassee Schools Retired Personal. He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and spending retirement with his wife, Josephine in Punta Gorda, FL. Prior to his retirement he had worked for Ray Standard Service for 40 years and Durand Schools for 17 years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Josephine Conrad; daughters, Julie (Troy) Fryfogle and Sue (Curtis) Baughn; grandchildren, Christopher (Kathryn) Page, Todd (Shannon McFatridge) Baughn, Noah Baughn, and Kelee (Bryan Collins) Page; great grandchildren, Anna Page, Hunter Baughn, Grace Page and Millie Collins; and brother, Tom Conrad. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Adam Baughn; brother, Jerry Conrad; and parents, O.B. and Dorothy Conrad.
Memorial Contributions in Richard’s name are suggested to the Durand V.F.W. or the Durand AMVETS. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
