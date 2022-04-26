Joseph G. Janca

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Pleasant View.
There will be a private Mass of Christian burial, officiated by the Rev. Michael O’Brien, for Joe’s wife and children, with a public celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Joe was born March 27, 1935, to Martin and Marie (Gall) Janca. Joe attended Corunna Public Schools and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Farm Bureau and the International Union of Elevator Constructors. Joe started out as a farmer, taking over the family farm after the death of his father and due to his brothers and sister being in the service. In 1958, Joe married Loretta Horvath. The two were married for 63 years.
In 1962, Joe was named Outstanding Young Farmer in Shiawassee County. Joe worked in the elevator/escalator business for 42 years and was also a business agent for the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 86 for 20 years. Joe also became part-owner of Advanced Elevator Co., along with his three sons, until his retirement in 2006. Joe was a trustee for Caledonia Charter Township for 12 years. Joe enjoyed polka music, attending polka dances with Loretta and spending time in casinos and at their cottage at Higgins Lake. Joe also enjoyed family gatherings with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone who knew Joe will greatly miss his outgoing personality, big smile and generous nature.
Joe is survived by his wife Loretta; children Lynn (Ed) Vogl, Tom (Lori) Janca, Joe (Chris) Janca and Mike Janca; grandchildren Lindsey (Brad) Robinson, Ashley (Josh) Lawrence, Courtney (Jerod) Koen, Alex Janca, Joe Janca, Michael (Katrina) Janca, Brooke (Kate) Burman, Janae Janca and Matthew Janca; and great-grandchildren Amelia, Graham, William, Eleanor and Maggie Robinson, and Jack and Luke Lawrence.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Amelia Sovis, Mary Vitous, Angeline Gengler, John Janca, Martin Janca, Frank Janca and Anna Guysky; daughter-in-law Anne Janca; and grandson James Janca.
Joe’s family would like to especially thank the staff at Pleasant View and Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, or can be sent to 2101 S. State Road, Corunna, MI, 48817, c/o Lynn Vogl, for a memorial in Joe’s name.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
