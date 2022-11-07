Ralph Emerson Jackson

Loving husband, father, grandfather and man of God.
Age 84, of Owosso, went to be with our Lord and Savior Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by the love of his family.
A private family service will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Ralph was born in Mineral, Virginia on Feb. 25, 1938, to Joseph and Olive (Crider) Jackson. His family moved to Owosso in 1950. He proudly served in the United States Army, obtaining the rank of Sergeant.
On April 17, 1964, he married Judy Perina, and was blessed with one daughter, Sheila Jackson-Yott (Jones).
Ralph was a mason contractor for 57 years in Shiawassee County. He loved flying and held a commercial pilots license with a twin engine rating.
Ralph spent several summers taking his family camping and salmon fishing in Frankfort. For 12 summers he rented a cabin at Houghton Lake for two weeks and spent hours jet skiing and fishing. He loved and cherished his grandsons and great-grandchildren and never missed an event.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 58 years; daughter Sheila Jackson-Yott (Jones); grandsons Kyle (Brittany) Jones and Ryan
^
Jones; great-grandchildren
Emerson Jackson Jones and Autumn Rae Jones; best friend Gary (Dawn) Ritter; and many loving family and friends.
Ralph was predeceased by his parents, brother William Jackson and sisters Donna Dean and Wilma Jackson George.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dawn and Gary Ritter, Jan Matousek and the Memorial Home Health and Hospice who provided exemplary care for Ralph, as well as support for his family.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
