After battling cancer, Les Deisler died Feb. 19, 2021, at home in Durand, surrounded by family. He was 68.
Les married Patricia in April 1986 and their 37-year relationship was one filled abundantly with love, loyalty and laughter. They both considered themselves lucky — having their first date on St. Patrick’s Day.
He is survived by the love of his life, Patty; son Shawn; grandsons Chris and Carter; siblings Terry, Janet, Gordon (Linda), Charlotte (Ernie), Mary Ellen, Carla (Greg), Dawn (Steve) and Lewis; 29 nieces and nephews; and an extended family too numerous to list individually; and dear friends Dean Jones, Dean Rumrey, Joe Cooney and Lud Rupff.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Courtney, and parents Lewis and Florence Deisler.
Raised in Durand, Les was an all-state wrestler and all-state cross country runner while at Durand High School, and spoke often of the lessons learned from those disciplines. He was part of Deisler Electric, a three-generation family business since 1975 — and he was a man that truly enjoyed working.
When not at work, one could find Les in the woods, the fields, the V.F.W. or out in the barn with family and friends. Les especially loved his grandsons, and went above and beyond to spend time with them.
Les was a charter member and served as the Habitat for Humanity, chairman of the Shiawassee County chapter of Pheasants Forever, and received many statewide and national awards for his efforts. A passionate supporter of all veterans, Les was actively involved in the Durand VFW Auxiliary Post.
Les was admired by many, often described as a “good man.” An avid hunter, a superb woodsman and a man who could fix nearly anything that needed fixing. He was never one to sit still, always reliable and always ready and willing to help others. He will be dearly missed by many.
His family and friends will gather at a later date for a celebration of Les’ life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Les to the Habitat Fund of Pheasants Forever, Shiawassee County Chapter 399 or to the Auxiliary fund of the Durand VFW Post 2272.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
