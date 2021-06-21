Age 63, of Chesaning, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021, surrounded by her family at Ascension St. Mary’s of Saginaw.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Chesaning.
Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at the McGeehan Funeral Home, Martin Chapel in Chesaning, and at church at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery.
Laura was born Sept. 25, 1957, at McLaren-Flint where she was adopted by Guy Hugh and Donelda Jean (Meredith) Stoppert. She graduated from Flint Hamady High School in 1975.
She married Daniel Martin Feb. 16, 1985. Together they owned and operated Martin Funeral Homes in Chesaning and New Lothrop for many years.
Laura was known for her kindness to all and her bubbly personality with the most brightest squinty-eyed smile to go along with it. She always carried a happiness about her wherever she went, including public bathroom stalls where you could catch her humming a happy tune without her even realizing she was doing it.
She had a way of even making strangers smile as much as she did her family and friends. What she enjoyed most was giving to those she loved and cared about without ever expecting anything in return. Above all, Laura’s greatest passion was being a grandma.
Since Laura was adopted, she has always had an interest in learning about her biological family and, with much time and research, she was blessed to have found and met her biological mother Yvonne Delaney, and biological half sister Tina Bullerdick, who remained a special part of her life. She also had three other biological half siblings whom she hadn’t had the opportunity meet yet, but held them close to her heart: Terri Haveman, Steve Bullerdick and Paul Helvie.
Laura is survived by her husband Daniel Martin; son Joseph Martin; daughter Meredith Martin; very, very special grandson Kaydan Stephen Martin, aka her ‘little bug’; mother Donelda Jean Stoppert; sister Louise (Jim) Reed; mother in-law Mary Martin; sisters- and brothers-in-law Judy (Harvey) Gross, Mary Martin, Chris (Jane) Martin and Bill Martin; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
She was predeceased by her father Guy Hugh Stoppert; father-in-law Raymond Martin; very special Aunt Dorie (Meredith) and Uncle Doug Kitchell, who introduced her to the love of her life on a blind date.
Laura will be laid to rest next to Aunt Dorie and Uncle Doug, so one day when Dan joins her, the four of them will be back together.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family which will be passed along to many of Laura’s favorite interests.
Laura’s family would also like to thank the entire team at St Mary’s Ascension seventh floor north unit that showed her so much care, respect and dignity.
Arrangements entrusted to McGeehan Funeral Home, Martin Chapel. Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
