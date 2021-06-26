Loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 80 years of age and had lived many years in Henderson.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday June 29, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday June 28, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Thomas was born October 8, 1940, in Owosso, the son of Marlin and Louise (Lundy) Ockerman.
He graduated from Owosso High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Macon CA-132. Thomas came home on leave to marry his wife of 62 1/2 years, Doris (Mitts) Ockerman, in Owosso, Michigan, on Dec. 17, 1958. After his years of service Thomas was honorably discharged in 1964.
Thomas was an avid outdoorsman. He looked forward to deer hunting and camping. He savored the winters spent with his wife Doris in Florida. Thomas also had a love for old cars. He enjoyed attending car shows and especially taking care of his own 1950 Ford. Thomas would spend hours polishing his 1950 Ford every chance he got, and it was one of his most prized possessions. Most of all Thomas loved spending any time he could with his wife and family.
Thomas retired from General Motors Buick in Flint after 33 1/2 years in sanitation.
Thomas is survived by Wife Doris (Mitts) Ockerman; children Thomas Jr. Ockerman, Brenda Ockerman, Todd Ockerman, Brad Ockerman, Teresa (Tim) Dysinger; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; cousin Richard (Pat) Ockerman; and several other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Marlin and Louise (Lundy) Ockerman; two brothers; and two sisters.
Per the family’s wishes memorial contributions are suggested to the American Legion.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.