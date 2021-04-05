Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
Joseph was born April 27, 1937, in Detroit, the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Trybek) Nowacki.
He graduated from Lincoln Park High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957.
Joe was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the National Locksmith Association and ClearStar Security Network.
He married Marian Jean Lewandowski at St. Paul Catholic Church July 13, 1957.
Joe was a well-known locksmith who knew many in the community. He could have written a book with all the stories and always had one to tell. He was an accomplished woodworker who loved to create. His other passions included taxidermy and mounting fish. He had so many wonderful fishing stories to share.
He is survived by his wife Marian; daughters Mary Jo (Jim) Forsythe and Laurie Nowacki of Owosso; family fur baby Savannah; nephews and nieces Mark (Deanna), Mary Beth (Roy), Michael (Deni), Linda, Steve and Karen; and great-nephews and nieces; and his cousin, assistant and very good friend Joe Cebulski.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister Fran (Ray) Mitchell.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church or Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.