Age 75, of Durand, formerly of Morrice, passed away at his home Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel.
The family will receive friends and family from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.
Junior was born Sept. 24, 1946, in Taylor, the son of Wilbur John O’Connor Sr. and Martha Patrias. He graduated from Williamston High School in the class of 1965.
On July 12, 1969, he married his soulmate, Judy Ann Shepard, in Williamston. Together they raised two children: Kurt and Kathy.
Junior served his county in the U.S. Army and after discharge he spent 18 years working at Motor Wheel in Lansing. After the plant closed, he became a licensed builder until his retirement.
Junior loved to work, whether that was woodworking, making baby cradles, building a house or wrenching on a car in the garage. He was an avid Detroit Tigers and Michigan State University Spartans fan. He enjoyed summers at the lake with Judy, playing cards and spending time with his family.
Junior is survived by his son Kurt (Shelly) O’Connor; daughter Kathy (Jerry) McMillin; grandchildren Kyle (Danielle) O’Connor, Kaleb (Carly) O’Connor, Kortnie O’Connor, Karlie O’Connor, Katelynn McMillin and Maddison McMillin; eight great-grandchildren; siblings Mike, Terry, John, Joe, and Maureen; brothers and sisters in-law Dale (Rosie) Shepard, Larry (Joyce) Shepard and Barb (Ben) Steele; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife Judy; and his siblings Bill, Pat, Denny, Tom, Annette, Bernadette and Babe.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhome.com
