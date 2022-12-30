Anthony ‘TJ’ Ray Havalda

Age 58, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 6:44 pm
Age 58, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at West Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a time of sharing and reflection held at 7 p.m.
TJ was born March 25, 1964 in Flint, the son of Tony and Helen (Luznak) Havalda.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1982 and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
TJ worked at Midwest Bus in his younger years and was a talented mechanic when it came to fixing farm equipment. He spent decades alongside his dad farming their family farm. TJ was also a great musician. He played a variety of instruments, but most notably the trumpet, in his dad’s polka band in which they released an album together called “Tony Havalda and the Boys”. Many people have enjoyed their music over the years and still do today. He looked forward to hunting trips to Ralph and fishing trips to Flecher’s Pond with his dad to play cards. He enjoyed spending time shopping at local thrift stores, as they say “One mans junk, was TJ’s treasure”. TJ will be remembered for his sense of humor, kind heart, and generosity.
He is survived by his sisters Sharon Ganssley and Renee (Mike) Fisher; nephews Corey, Tyler and Trevor Ganssley; nieces Janelle (Nick) Thiede and Rachelle (Jonathon) Waterman; two great-nephews Nolan and Cameron Thiede; aunts Marion Korienek and Ann Luznak; his lifelong buddies Mike Chmiko and Brian Bukovic; along with many other cousins and friends.
TJ was predeceased by his parents Tony and Helen Havalda, brother-in-law Dave Ganssley and several aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the family, to start a memorial in TJ’s honor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
