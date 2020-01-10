Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2020, with his family at his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana and Rev. Gerry Frawley co-celebrating. Pallbearers will be Larry’s grandsons Devin Ellenberg, Maxwell Ellenberg, Thomas Skornicka III, Dominic Riddle, Lance Riddle and Jerry Riddle with burial following at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Jan. 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Larry was born on Jan. 16, 1933, to Hugh L. “Casey” and Lottie M. (Weichner) Riddle in Durand. He proudly served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. from 1951-1960 and was deployed to Korea during the Korean War.
Larry married Cathryn Diane Dwyer on May 28, 1960, at St. Paul Catholic Church, the first couple to wed in the new church.
He worked at Grand Trunk Western Railroad for many years; retiring in 1995. Larry was selected as Railroad Person of the Year in 2013.
Larry was active in the Harold R. Cooley Detachment #941 of the Marine Corp League, Knights of Columbus, visited veterans in the VA Hospitals and was one of the first volunteer fireman for Owosso Twp. Fire Department and a Son of the American Revolution.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Cathryn Diane; his children Rebecca (Kent) Pariseau, Laura (Craig) Ellenberg, Coleen (Thomas Jr.) Skornicka, Larry Jr. (Vicki) Riddle and Thomas (Traci) Riddle; 11 grandchildren Devin Ellenberg (Kara Hadidon), Maxwell (BreAnn) Ellenberg, Jonelle Pariseau, Lauralei Pariseau, Ashlyn (Jay) Frazier, Thomas Skornicka III, Lily Riddle, Dominic Riddle, Lance Riddle, Loren Riddle and Jerry Riddle; four great-grandchildren AvaSofia, Aden and Avery Frazier and Reagan Ellenberg.
He was predeceased by his parents Hugh and Lottie and in-laws Thomas and Mildred Dwyer.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent DePaul, Shiawassee County Humane Society or Marine Corp League.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
