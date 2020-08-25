Eva Louise Maylum

Age 83, passed away peacefully at home Aug. 22, 2020.
She entered this world, born to Roland and Eleanor Hillman Aug. 21, 1937.
Eva was born in Livingston County, raised in Byron and graduated from Byron High School. She graduated from Lansing Community College and worked for the Church of God state offices in Fenton for more than 10 years as executive secretary to the state administrator bishop. She was a member of the Byron First United Methodist Church and served in many capacities, including Sunday school teacher. Eva was a Mary Kay Beauty consultant for many years and also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Eva married LeRoy Maylum April 7, 1956, and is survived by children Lori Hawkins of Byron, Keith (Nancy) of Clio, Mark of Byron and Kirk (Michelle) of Byron; grandchildren Libby (Travis) Christman of Weatherford, Texas, Kaely (Ben) Guinn of Saginaw, Kirk of Grand Blanc, Marquee of Byron, and Katelin of Grand Blanc; and great-granddaughter Kambria Christman of Weatherford.
Eva loved and was very proud of her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She was an avid gardener. Her home was surrounded with a multitude of beautiful flowers. Eva loved her many pets throughout the years. Her hobbies included reading (especially mysteries), sewing and traveling. She was a wonderful listener and will be remembered for her warm and infectious smile.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy Maylum, father Roland Hillman, mother Eleanor Hillman, sister Marilyn Martin, and brothers James and Leslie.
The family would like to thank Absolute Hospice, especially Scott and Karah, for their kindness and professional care of our mom.
A funeral will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Byron First United Methodist Church, 101 S. Ann St. Robert Whitehead will officiate.
The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. Thursday until the service.
Please note that in compliance with the order of the governor, masks and social distancing will be required. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. To sign the online guestbook, visit hyattewald.com Arrangements by Hyatt-Ewald Funeral Home, Bay City, (810) 266-4611.
