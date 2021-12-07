Herb Judd of Hazelton Township passed away with his daughter at his side Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A memorial service is planned for June at the Juddville United Methodist Church. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in New Lothrop.
Herb was born Feb. 11, 1929, in his family’s farmhouse in Hazelton Township, the son of Walter J. and Bertha (Maves) Judd.
He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1948. Herb enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country for three years during the Korean War, mainly in Alaska.
He married Joan Beth Etienne from Highland Park June 17, 1950, in Fairbanks, Alaska, while serving at Eielson Field. Herb returned to the community he loved after his honorable discharge.
He spent 30 years working for General Motors in Flint. Eventually, he purchased a small farm near the family homestead. He painted many of the big barns in the area. After his retirement Herb continued to do work in construction.
He was a member of the Juddville United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee supporting numerous volunteer projects. Herb was a member of the Hugh McCurdy No. 381 Free and Accepted Masons for more than 50 years, receiving his 32nd degree in 1978. He was also a member of New Lothrop Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 312, serving as worthy patron with his mother Bertha Judd, and again in 1981-82 with his wife Joan.
Herb was an avid outdoorsman. His father-in-law owned a hunting cabin in Kalkaska, where Herb spent many hours fishing in Pierson Creek and the North Branch of the Manistee River. He looked forward to annual hunting trips to stalk grouse, pheasant and deer until macular degeneration took his eyesight. He was a member of the Shiawassee Conservation Association, with which he enjoyed socializing and participating in their euchre tournaments.
Herb loved the challenge of farming and making things grow. He was proud of his successful gardens and prize-winning vegetables in the Shiawassee County Fair. He was involved in 4-H clubs and was a leader for many years.
Herb participated in a men’s softball league and he and his wife, Joan, spent many years square dancing together. After retirement, they became snowbirds, spending much of the winter in Okeechobee, Florida, enjoying the warm weather, fishing and good times with their friends.
Above all, Herb loved his family and friends. Nothing brought a smile to his face faster than being able to share a good story with them.
Herb is survived by his children Walter Judd, Renee Webster, Randel (Marsha) Judd and Aileen (David) Robertson; sister Carolyn (John) Lewis; brothers-in-law the Rev. James Boehm, Dr. H.B. (Kay) Etienne and William L. (Karen) Etienne; grandchildren Lori (Karl Hofmann) Webster, Bryan (Amy Naples) Webster, Judd Robertson, Reuben Judd, Brody (Lisa Seymour) Webster, Kyle (Giffin Slick) Robertson, Graham (Danielle Downey) Judd, Cassie (Chris Moylan) Webster, Andrew (Alexandra Muscatelli) Robertson, Cherith Judd and Lesley Judd; great-grandchildren Mina Hofmann, Nolan Webster, Kaline Webster, Hank Webster, Nolan Judd, Elsie Judd, Finn Judd, Colter Robertson, Beckett Robertson and Lulu Webster; dear friend and companion Betty Dillon Nelson; special friends Michael McMillan, John Kushigian and Elizabeth Kushigian; and his many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Joan Beth (Etienne) Judd, sister Catheryn (Judd) Boeh, grandson Scott Judd, daughter-in-law Beverly (Gray) Judd and brother-in-law John Baptiste Etienne.
Memorial contributions are suggested for the volunteer-run Hospice House of Shiawassee County, 2005 E. Copas Road, Owosso, MI 48867, and Grace Hospice, 2205 Jolly Road, Okemos, MI 48864. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.