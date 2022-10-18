Mable Maxine Reid

Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Revs. Katie Wallen and Mark Green officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home.
Mable was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Antwerp Ohio, the daughter of Maurice and Geraldine (Hefty) Harris.
She graduated from Owosso High School in 1947.
Mable was a member of the First Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School there for thirty years. Over her lifetime, she logged countless hours, giving of her time and talents where she saw the need. She volunteered in her children’s schools and in her grandchildren’s activities. She was involved with Hospice, Respite and Relay for Life.
She married Dale Reid in Angola, Indiana, Oct. 24, 1947.
Mable is survived by children Michael (Stella) Reid, Martin (Sande) Reid and Darla (Glen) Dunn; and grandchildren Jason (Liz) Reid, Jessica (Tyler) Acree, Travis (Cindy) Reid, Andrew (Ashley) Dunn, Danielle (Kyle) Dunn and Garrett Dunn. She was blessed by three great-grandchildren and two more she knew were on their way; brothers Charles (Ada) Harris, Jack Harris and George (Paula) Harris; sisters JoAnn (Cliff) Haut and Mary (Howard) Stone; and special nieces Marcia O’Hara and Gerri Harris.
She was predeceased by her husband Dale; siblings Tom, Glenn, Dick and sister Rebecca.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Respite of Shiawassee, Hospice House of Shiawassee, First Baptist Church or First Church of the Nazarene which were all near and dear to Mable‘s heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.