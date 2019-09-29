Age 84, passed away peacefully, with her family present Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, after battling a long illness.
Joyce Myra Stewart (Harr) was born May 2, 1935, in Lee, Massachusetts. She married William A. Harr July 23, 1955.
Joyce worked many years at her husband’s dental practice, was an avid bridge player and golfer, and collected Precious Moments figurines and angels.
She belonged to the Owosso Chapter of Zonta and was the president of the Suntree Women’s 9 Hole Golf Club in Melbourne, Florida.
Her greatest joy was her family.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dr. William A. Harr Sr.; children William Jr. “Willie”, Sheryl, David, Linda, James “Jumbo”, Diane (Thomas Diehl) and Sandy (Eric Hausfeld); grandchildren Eric (LaDon) and Justin (Brae) Perales, Cristi Harr-Lanning (Todd Lanning), Brooke Harr-Tucker, Michael (Samantha) and Victor Coscarelli and Trevor Thompson and Will Hausfeld; and great grandchildren Joshua, Evie, Ryker and Audrey Perales, Michael and Luca Coscarelli, Harper and Natalie Lanning.
She was preceded in death by her father James R. Stewart, mother Harriet Anne Sisco, brothers James and Robert Stewart, stepfather John Sisco, and two half-brothers John and Michael Sisco.
A private ceremony will take place at a later date with family. Donations in her honor, may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent by email to harrfamily84@gmail.com.
