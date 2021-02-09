Pamela Diane DeLong

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at The Meadows Assisted Living.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at St. Paul Catholic Church.
The family will gather for a private viewing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Masks are required for the service and visitation.
The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Nelson-House Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Pamela was born July 7, 1933, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Elwood and Jesse Jane (Baron) Chipman.
She graduated from St. Paul Catholic School and attended Lansing Community College, where she received her management degree.
Pamela was devoted to the church choir. She also enjoyed crafts, painting and gardening.
She married Grant DeLong in Owosso Aug. 3, 1951.
Pamela worked at Memorial Healthcare for 31 years and retired as a cardiopulmonary department manager.
Pamela is survived by her daughters Jane C. (Joseph) Dowd, Mary G. Brumback, Susan DeLong and Nancy DeLong; sons Grant (Barbara) DeLong, Matthew (Margaret) DeLong and John (Victoria) DeLong; brother Elwood (Patricia) Chipman; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Grant DeLong, son Mark A. DeLong, father Elwood Chipman and mother Jesse Jane Chipman.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Francis Retreat House of Dewitt or Hospice of Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
