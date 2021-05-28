Age 46, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Pleasant View.
Graveside services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Riverside Cemetery in Henderson, with the Rev. Gabriel Bilas officiating.
Heidi was born July 29, 1974, in Owosso, the daughter of Heinz and Wanda (Conger) Schlaack.
She was a lifelong resident of Shiawassee County, where she attended Shiawassee County Intermediate Schools and was a member of the First Church of Christ in Owosso. Heidi enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and family gatherings.
Heidi is survived by her brothers Thomas (Jennie) Schlaack, Michael (Susan) Schlaack and John (Lori) Schlaack; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Arc of Mid-Michigan.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
