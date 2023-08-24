Theodore ‘Ted’ Kirk

Age 84, of Corunna, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Sparrow Health Systems.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Owosso Eagles Club and from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Theodore was born Oct. 24, 1938, in Owosso, the son of Harvey and Katherine (Corey) Kirk.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1957, earned a degree from Ferris State College and proudly served in the United States Army as an intel specialist from 1962-64.
Theodore was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and the Eagles Club. He married Elizabeth Presher at Salem Lutheran Church on Sept. 7, 1963.
He enjoyed his Eagles group, watching televised college sports and PGA events.
Theodore retired from the city of Owosso as a fire department captain in 1995, after 31 years of service.
He is survived by his children Lisa Caverson (Bill Ellis) and David (Heather) Kirk; grandchildren Zackary Fouts, Jeffery Caverson II and Rachel Kirk; step-grandchildren Taylor Kurrle, Connor Speers and Riley Speers; great-grandchildren Sophia Hain and Presleigh Lepior; caregiver Joan Sereseroz; and other loving friends and family.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso Fire Fighter Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.