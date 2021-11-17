Age 74, of Henderson, North Carolina, formerly of Bartlett, Tennessee, and Perry, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at home.
David was born Sept. 1, 1947, in Owosso to Norman and Mildred Thompson, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife Jean Drake Thompson, sons Drake (Hannah), of Greenville, North Carolina, and Brian (Stacy) of Bartlett, Tennessee; and brothers Dale (Sally) and Dan (Karen), of Perry.
Arrangements are being handled by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton, North Carolina.
Online condolences may be sent at blaylockfh.com.
