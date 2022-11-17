Michael Troy Wiley

Age 53, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel, burial will follow in Pine Tree Cemetery.
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 4:34 pm
The Wiley family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.
Michael was born on Feb. 11, 1969, in Owosso, to Robert Michael and Linda Sue (Sutliff) Wiley.
He graduated from Corunna High School and spent his working career as a Regional Facilities Manager for Brookdale Senior Living.
He was a very dedicated employee who cared deeply for his coworkers and continued to work even through his treatment. Michael loved being outdoors, he loved hunting, fishing and sitting around the campfire.
He enjoyed hosting many, many Fourth of July parties at his house with his family and friends. He loved fast cars and motorcycles, especially his Trans-Am and his Harley.
He was an avid bowler; he used to spend several days a week bowling on leagues and eventually found that he was fond of cornhole.
Mike was an extremely caring person and always thought of others before himself. He had the best laugh and the greatest smile. His dream was to buy a retirement home at the campground where he spent many great times with his close friends. Tragically his life was taken too soon by cancer.
Michael is survived by his father Robert Wiley (special friend Nancy Swan); siblings Kimberly (John) Steele, Mark (Angela) Wiley and Loren (Kelly) Irons; very special friends Tom and Kellie Huff and Amy Chrzan; nieces and nephews Brandon (Megan) Gantt, Autumn (Jacob) Brown, Cierra (Aaron) Mershman, John Jr. (Jules Enwright) Steele, Bayleigh, Brodey, Kassady, Kadin, Mitchell, Connor and Olivia Wiley, Haley and Addie Irons, Caitlyn (Justin) Tippy and Stephanie (Sean) Lowe; also great-nephews and great-niece Tiller, Jace, Pierce, Milan and Riley.
He was predeceased by his mother, Linda and his brother, Kevin.
Memorial contributions in Michael’s name are suggested to the Wiley family for future designation.
Memories, condolences, and pictures can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
