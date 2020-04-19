Age 82, of Perry, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Sparrow Health System.
A private family graveside service will take place at Oak Plains Cemetery in Shaftsburg Wednesday, April 22.
A public memorial service will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
Gile was born in Delhi Township June 24, 1937, to William Lee and Beatrice Estella (Laberteaux) Larner. He graduated from Holt High School with the class of 1955 and studied tool-and-die-making at Lansing Community College.
Gile served his country in the National Guard from 1954 to 1960. On Feb. 14, 1959, he married Ellen Raye Helmker in Holt and together they raised three children. Gile worked for General Motors from 1976 to 1999; he enjoyed woodworking, cars, fishing, cooking and watching the Discovery and History channels.
Gile is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ellen; children Kelly (Mark) Schmidt, David (Robbin) Larner and Steve (Stacey) Larner; grandchildren Aubrey Larner, Jason Larner, Allen Cuilla, Garret Larner, Jacob Larner, Alex Larner, Albri Larner, Nathan Schmidt and Brittney (Larry) Bogner; great-granddaughter Hadley Schmidt; brother Stanley (Ann) Paul Larner; and sister Janice Marlene Dechelbur.
He was predeceased by his parents, and brother Garth Dale Larner.
Memorial contributions in Gile’s name are suggested to the Perry Church of the Nazarene.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
