Ann June Danek

Age 90, of New Haven Township, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her home with family by her side.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel. Burial will follow at New Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Ann was born Sept. 20, 1931, to George and Marie (Marek) Zalesak in St. Johns. She graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1948. Ann married Edward Danek Oct. 25, 1952. They celebrated 32 years of marriage before he predeceased her in January 1985.
Ann worked as a secretary for Universal Electric for more than 40 years. During her life, Ann loved polka dancing and polka music. She enjoyed sewing and hosting gatherings and parties. Most of all, Ann loved her family, and was always there for her children and grandchildren. Ann was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary for many years.
Ann is survived by her children Jean (Bill) Graham and Ed (Linda) Danek Jr.; grandchildren Michael Bacon, Allyson Graham and David Graham; great-grandchildren Cierra Bacon and Hillary Bacon; siblings Helen Kalisek, Lillian (Frank) Kiszka and Rosemary (Richard) Villegas; sister-in-law Bonna Zalesak; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Ed Danek Sr.; and her siblings Frank Zalesak, Jean Basso and Jerry Zalesak.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to VFW Post 4005 in Corunna.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
