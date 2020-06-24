Elizabeth (Liz) Mary DeSantis

Age 98, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her residence.
Private family services will be held for George and Elizabeth on Thursday, June 25. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Ed and Meno (Heselschwerdt/Biederman) Graham, born in Ann Arbor, on June 13, 1922.
She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life George DeSantis in Ann Arbor on April 15, 1944; George preceded her in death on March 17, 2020.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Owosso High School. She worked as a cosmetologist and also at JoAnn Fabric.
Elizabeth’s hobbies included cross stitch and crossword puzzles. She was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for herself and her family. In their younger days, Elizabeth and George enjoyed square dancing and ballroom dancing.
Elizabeth is survived by her children Tom (Sandy) DeSantis, Rick (Rosie) DeSantis, Cheryl (Rod) Ward; grandchildren Nick (Betsy) DeSantis, Mandy (Leanne) Tanner-DeSantis, Rachel (Peter) DeSantis, Randi (Brian) DeSantis, Renae (Sunny) DeSantis, and Chris (Mikalah) Ward, Samantha (Devan) Giraud, Tom (Liz) Ward and Rich (Samantha) Ward; great-grandchildren Evan, Darrien, Reagan, Ryan, Grace, Henry, George, Isabell, Vienna, Layla, Grace, Amelia, Noah, Olivia and Cooper.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother John, sister-in-law Charlotte, and her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Craig Hale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Kim and Craig Hale Scholarship Fund through Corunna High School.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
