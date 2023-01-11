Jon Michael Fuja

Age 74, a lifelong resident and contributor to the Durand community passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Spectrum Health Center in Grand Rapids.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. 501 N. Saginaw St. Durand.
The Fuja family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home.
Jon was born on Aug. 29, 1948, in Durand, to the late Joseph Jon and Jane Ann (Roper) Fuja.
Mike, as he is known by many, graduated from Durand High School in 1966 and has been a pillar of the community for decades. After marrying Vicki Ann Hines at St. Mary Catholic Church on Sept. 3, 1966, Mike and Vicki would go on to raise two daughters, Kimberly and Michelle, and were blessed with an adoptive daughter, Jane, in 2017.
Mike also began his professional career in 1966, as a production welder at Simplicity Engineering in Durand, before beginning an apprenticeship in 1967 as a die maker-machinist at Chevrolet Metal Fabrication, ultimately working his way up to Die Room supervisor and tooling designer. In 1976, Mike completed his associate’s degree in industrial supervision and business management at Mott Community College and, while still working with Chevrolet, Mike teamed up with his wife and sister Deanna Kleitsch to open Jon Michael’s Jewelers in Monroe Plaza in 1979.
Mike got his start in the jewelry business with his uncle, Fred Kuczajda, who owned and operated Fayrick Manufacturing in Detroit from 1959 until he sold the business to Mike in 1980. Jon Michael’s Jewelers operated out of Monroe Plaza until 1992, at which point the business moved downtown into its current home on N. Saginaw St. where he served the community for 43 years until retiring on Aug. 5, 2022.
After serving on the Durand City Council from 1991 through 1998, including a year as mayor, Mike spent 14 years as the District 4 representative on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, from 1998 through 2012, serving as chairman from 2002 through 2006.
Mr. Fuja was a member of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce, serving as president in 1986, 1996 and 2007, and he and Vicki took pleasure in being very active members of the Chamber for more than three decades. Mike was also recognized as the Chamber’s 2009 Citizen of the Year.
Mike was a member of the Durand Rotary Club from 1980 through 1999, serving as president in 1989. During his year as president, the Durand Rotary Club began the restoration of the Sandula Clock Tower, which remains one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks. Mike was also a founding member of the Durand Vernon Ambulance Service, in 1967, and served the Durand community in that capacity until 1972.
In 1989, Mike and pharmacist Dave Johnson co-founded the End of Summer Cruisin’ Car Show. The duo organized the car show together for a few years before Mike took over as chairperson. During his 25 years organizing the event, Durand’s car show has developed a reputation as one of the most consistent, positive shows on the state’s car cruise circuit. The End of Summer Cruisin’ Car Show celebrated its 33rd year in 2022. Jon had a great passion for classic cars and fast motorcycles throughout his life. He and Vicki traveled the United States flat track racing until an accident in the early 1970s at Northville Downs ended his racing career.
Jon is survived by his wife of 56 years Vicki; their children Kim (Paul) Marsh, Michelle Ives and Jane Bobick; grandchildren Payton, Parker, Addyson and Torin; also many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Deanna.
Memorial contributions in Jon’s name should be directed to the Durand Union Station or the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
