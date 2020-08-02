Age 78, of New Lothrop, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hurley Medical Center.
Rebecca was born Feb. 10, 1942, to James and Audrey (Charron) Roach in Flint. She married Kenneth Gene Hart Feb. 9, 1963; they celebrated 57 years of marriage this year.
Becky worked as the village clerk in New Lothrop for 30 years. She most recently worked as the Hazelton Township clerk. She also worked as a bus driver for the New Lothrop schools for 40 years and as the manager of Gracie’s for many years. Becky was one of the original Twin Township Ambulance volunteers, and she was always active in her community. Becky always loved spending time with her family.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Kenneth Hart; children Cheryl (Troy) Pope, Ken Jr. (Sally) Hart, Michaelene (Rob) Aldridge, Joseph (Shelley) Hart and Barbara (Joe) Yacisen; 10 grandchildren; siblings Robert (Jean) Roach, Thomas (Kathy) Roach, Mary Ann (Dan) Rose, David (Diane) Roach and Michael (Deon) Roach; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister Charron Lee Anne Roach; granddaughter Ashley Marie Hart; and her triplet daughters.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Maple Grove. The family will receive friends at McGeehan Funeral Homes, New Lothrop Chapel, from 2 to 8 p.m. today. Visitation will also take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the service Monday. Be aware that under the present social restrictions, gathering sizes are limited. We may need to facilitate people through visitation to keep crowd sizes as low as possible. This may mean a short wait outside the funeral home as well as a shorter time visiting with the family than we can usually accommodate. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times together. At this time, Mass at St. Michael is limited to 25 percent capacity.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hazelton Township Fire Department or Twin Township Ambulance.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.