Dr. James ‘Jim’ H. Park

Age 87, of Lansing, went home to be with his Savior Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Dr. Park was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey.
He is survived by his loving wife Nancy; children Scott (Elizabeth) Park, Sara (Dale) Frye and Laura (Jeffrey) Johnson; along with eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A visitation for Dr. Park will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Hope Vineyard Church, 119 N. Delaney Rd, Owosso.
The memorial/celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hope Vineyard Church with a lunch following.
Dr. Park, originally from Kansas City, Missouri, moved to Owosso after attending Johns Hopkins University and University of Kansas Medical School. In 1956, Dr. Park married the love of his life, Nancy Green. They raised four children together through their 66 years of marriage.
Dr. Park worked in general practice of edicine at the Arnold Medical Clinic for 50 years in Owosso. He served as the president of the Shiawassee County Medical Society on three occasions and chief of staff of Owosso Memorial Hospital for three terms. He was elected to serve 16 years as a Trustee of
^
the Owosso School Board, eight of those years as its president. He also served 16 years in the Michigan National Guard.
Jim loved life and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family – both in Michigan and Ely, Minnesota. Later in life, he spent his summers fishing off his boat, the “Yo Babe”, in Frankfort.
Those who knew Jim know that, more than anything, he loved talking about and sharing his love for Jesus.
His favorite scripture was Romans 1:16-17, 20. In his life, he lived out his motto: “God is first, the other fellow is second, I’m third.”
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations be made in Jim’s honor to Hope Vineyard Church, Owosso; or Samaritas’ Good Samaritan Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.