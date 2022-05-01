Theresa Wilson Bouchard

Age 59, formerly of Durand, passed away Oct. 24, 2021.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband Dr. Don Bouchard; stepdaughter Nicole (Ricky) Russo; grandson Brendan Russo; and stepson Spencer Bouchard (Chelsea); along with her siblings Paul (Kathleen) Wilson, Robert Wilson, John (Victoria) Wilson and Karen (Stephen) Walker; and her nieces.
Theresa was predeceased by her parents William and Barbara Wilson.
Cremation has taken place and visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, May 13, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 63559 60th Ave., Hartford, MI 49057. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. The family will also receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, at the Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo.
Mass of Christian burial will then be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral, 542 West Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo. Burial will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Please visit Theresa’s webpage at BetzlerLifeStory.com to archive favorite memories, photos, or sign her guestbook. Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, (269) 375-2900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.