Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, with her husband of 61 years, Henry, by her side.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1937, in Grand Blanc, and was a graduate of the University of Michigan-Flint.
She was predeceased by two sisters; three brothers; and her mother and father.
She is survived by her husband Henry of 61 years; daughters Dulcie (Ernie) Martin of Marana, Arizona and Alice Anna Phillips of Lansing; grand-daughter Rebecca (William) Vogelsang of Maryland; feline grandchildren Rudy, Stella and Dobby; and feline great-grandchildren Poof, Tito and Blaze.
As a loving tribute, the family remembers Dulcie in several ways. You cherished your time as a teacher of government and history at Swartz Creek High School. You were passionate about researching genealogy, a gift you received from your grandmother and shared with your father and sister, Virginia. You were inducted into the Daughters of the American Revolution over 30 years ago and were skilled enough to trace one of your lineages back to 77 A.D. We are thankful to have all of the very old family recipes you collected in your research. You loved your expansive garden and your family will do their best to keep it going. You loved all animals and feeding the birds (especially cardinals and mourning doves). You had a smart quick-wit and loved to bring up your University of Michigan education, especially when University of Michigan played against Michigan State University (where the rest of the family graduated). You always made sure your family was taken care of and loved.
The family is grateful for the loving care that Wildwoods Assisted Living in Corunna and Memorial Healthcare Hospice gave to all of us.
Her cremation arrangements are being handled by the Cremation Society of Mid-Michigan and her wishes were to have no services. She wished to leave this world as quietly as she came in.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, in her memory, donations to the Shiawassee County Humane Society would be appreciated, an organization Dulcie supported for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.