Jack R. VanDusen

Age 95, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 17, 2021.
A private service will take place at a later date.
Jack was born Feb. 16, 1925, in Durand. He was the son of Guy and Edith (Westfall) VanDusen. On Dec. 1, 1945, he married Donna Selleck.
Jack was a member of the Owosso and Durand Eagles aeries. He enjoyed stamp collecting, coin collecting and traveling. Prior to his retirement in 1985, he was employed by the Grand Trunk Railroad for 41 years.
Jack is survived by his children Jack (Debbie) VanDusen, Suzann (Dale) Nimphie and Darrell (Susan) VanDusen; grandchildren Jeff, Tammy, Kelly, Adam, Stephanie, Kevin and Steve; great-grandchildren Chance, Waylon, Billy, Amanda, Dominic, Harper, Lance, Lucas and Ellie; sister Pat Sprague; and special friend Bob Blount.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna VanDusen.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Jack’s caregivers, Dee, Rhonda and Lorraine.
Memorial contributions in Jack’s name are suggested to Golden Gate Rescue Center. 810 N. Oak St., Durand, MI 48429.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
