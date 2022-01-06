Dorothy Prussner

Age 93, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Oliver Woods.
A private family service was conducted Jan. 5, 2022, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with Ron Wilson officiating. Burial took place at Hillcrest Memorial Garden.
Dorothy was born Feb. 24, 1928, in New Haven Township, the daughter of Anthony and Elizabeth (Hudecek) Gall.
She attended Durand High School.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling (she always said “have purse, will travel”), sewing, cooking, baking, going up north, playing cards and needle work. She was an active member in the Prime Timers at First Church of Christ, where she served as treasurer for many years. Most of all, Dorothy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She married Gerald Prussner in Durand Sept. 27, 1947. He predeceased her July 29, 1996.
Dorothy was a homemaker, spending her life raising her family, as well as retiring from Kmart after 30 years of service.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Mary Prussner; son Gerald (Cynthia) Prussner; grandchildren Michelle Parsons, Amy (Richard) Barker and Mark Prussner; great-grandchildren Megan Parsons, Luke Parsons, Emma Parsons, Dominic Barker and Logan Barker; sister-in-law Carol Gall; several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Gerald Prussner, brother William Gall, sister Sharon Wathen, brother Owen Gokee and sister Jane Amidon.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Church of Christ Prime Timers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
