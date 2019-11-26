Age 79, of Ovid, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ovid, with Bishop Earl Boyea as celebrant.
The Rev. Urbanek will lay in state from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Church with a rosary prayed at 7:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Morris.
The Rev. Raymond was born in Wyandotte April 8, 1940, the son of Joseph W. and Lillian E. (Wolniewicz) Urbanek. He was a priest in the Diocese of Lansing, serving at Good Shepherd Parish in Montrose, St. John Parish in Fenton, St. Mary Parish in Mt. Morris and most recently at Holy Family Parish in Ovid.
The Rev. Raymond just had the honor of celebrating his 50-year anniversary as a priest. Prior to his work in the Diocese of Lansing, he was a Benedictine monk for a number of years and a priest serving at St. Scholastica Parish. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was the faithful friar of the Fourth Degree of the Owosso Council.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Eugene and Stephen Urbanek and sister Mary Ann Brown.
Sympathy may be expressed in the form of memorials to Holy Family Catholic Church. Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel.
